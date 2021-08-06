Secretary of State awards library grants to area schools

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded over $1.4 million in FY21 School District Library Grant Program awards to 649 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library media programs will benefit from the grants.

Local schools have the discretion of using these funds as needed. Computer, wifi upgrades, books, CDs and DVDs all are qualifying acquisitions. The minimum grant is $850.

School libraries in Henry County received the following awards: