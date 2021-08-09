Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Aug. 18, 2006

Dustin DeReu and his goat “Flavor Flav” won the first-ever Illinois State Fair meat goat show. He sold the goat for $2,000 at the Governor’s Sale of Champions.

As the middle of August rolls around, so does another season of Green Machine football. Like past years, this year will be no different with all the hard-hitting action on the gridiron. Under the direction of third-year coach Larry Johnsen, the 2006 edition of the Green Machine took the field Wednesday for the first day of practice.

25 Years Ago

Aug. 16, 1996

The Geneseo Historical Association has purchased the residence of Rosalie Thede as the site of the new Museum. The-purchase price was $200,000 and the association put $5,000 down. The association is launching a fund drive to pay for its new home and will also use the museum's personal assets and an anonymous loan.

Geneseo’s first-ever Shakespearean Festival is next weekend. Highlights of the event will include the “Greatest Hits of Shakespeare,” vignettes from his plays performed by local amateurs, and a joust on horseback performed at the city park.

50 Years Ago

August 12, 1971

School bells in Geneseo will ring the summer vacation, Aug. 30, as buses will make their trips with routes substantially the same as last year. Pupils are urged to watch for the bus on their route the first day or two until time schedules are established.

Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met for its annual potluck picnic at the church, Tuesday. Prize winners were Mrs. Edna Furstenau and Mrs. Elmer Neuleib.

100 Years Ago

August 12, 1921

Geneseo Chatutauqua - Aug. 14 to 21 - Geneseo Male Quarte - Gay Zenola MacLaren is considered America’s most unique dramatic artist - Governor Henry Justin Allen of Kansas

W.D. Clark – Carpenter and Builder – “Nothing Too Large or Too Small” Good Men, Good Work, Good Satisfaction – Guaranteed at Very Reasonable Prices – A Chance to Figure with You is All I Ask