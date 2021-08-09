Philip Moe named principal at Milikin Elementary

Claudia Loucks

Philip Moe began his teaching career at the elementary level with the Geneseo School District, and became assistant principal at Geneseo High School in 2018, and recently was named principal at Millikin Elementary School.

He replaces Sarah Boone at Millikin, as she has been hired as an Administrative Coach for Academics and Instruction in the Geneseo District.

Moe began his professional career at Southwest School in Geneseo and also was the assistant cross country and track coach at GHS during that time.

He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in physical education and kinesiology in 2010 from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, and a Master of Science Degree in educational leadership in May of 2016 from Western Illinois University, Macomb.

He and his wife, Michelle, have two sons, five-year-old Callen, and five-month-old Beckett.

When asked what he is most excited about in his position at Millikin, Moe said, “I am thrilled to use the experience and knowledge I’ve gained from working with GHS staff and students. I loved my time at GHS, but I am so excited to be back at the elementary level. I can’t wait to have the opportunity to impact elementary students again.”

Moe said he also is excited to work with the Millikin staff “once again. I was so fortunate to work with them for a couple of months during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during the spring of 2020. The compassion, teamwork, and adaptability that I witnessed from our staff were humbling and I’m thrilled to have the chance to serve alongside all of them this school year once again.”

He also commented why he chose to enter into the administration level of education and he replied, “As educators, we are in the service business, I am thrilled at the opportunity to serve our staff, students, and school community.”

Even though there is excitement in returning to the elementary level of education, Moe shared what he will miss most about GHS, “Without a doubt, it will be the people. Everything I’ve learned are thanks to GHS staff, students and parents. I started at GHS with no experience in school administration; any growth I experienced was thanks to the great people around me.”