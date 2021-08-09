Property Transfers
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
- Andrew and Jennifer Warner, Colona to Logan and Callie Heydeman 518 Green Court, Colona $84,500.00
- Andrew F and Carolyn J. Oldfield to Carolyn J. Minnaert Lot 79 of Prairie View Subdivision located in a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 17 North Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridan, Henry County. $22,800.00
- Ronald P. Underwood to Hunter G. Kifer and Carrington M. Underwood Lot # Two (2) in Edgewood Subdivision of Lot 137, 138, 163, and 164 in the Village of Andover, being the Northeast Quarter (NE 14) Quarter of Section Seventeen (17), Township Fifteen (15) North range Two (2) East of the fourth principal Meridan..
- Maria O. Sakellaris to Beth Hollingsworth, 317 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee $64,000.00
- Patricia Earley to Alejandro Rocha 422 Payson St., Kewanee $81,000.00
- Paul B. Arivertt a/k/a Paul Arivett to Harrison and Maria C. Vital-Smith 401 Meadow Brook Lane, Colona $312,000.00
- Lisa A. Meirhaeghe to Jennifer Houser Lot 17 in block two of the original town now Village of Alpha $110,000.00