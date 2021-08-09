Sugar Maple Ladies Golf raises funds for cancer awareness

Claudia Loucks

Nearly $1,600 was raised in the recent Annual Breast Cancer Awareness event hosted by the Sugar Maple Ladies Golf League at Sugar Maple Golf Club in Geneseo.

Guest golfers from Country View and Hidden Hills joined the Sugar Maple Ladies Golf League for a round of golf, luncheon and raffle drawing.

Lynda DeMoss and Janice Durick were chairwomen of the event and they reported nearly $1,600 was presented to the Breast Cancer Screening Fund to help local women with their needs in prevention or diagnosis.

The Ladies League, formerly Maple Bluff Ladies League, joined the Rally for the Cure in 2004, with proceeds benefiting the Susan Komen Foundation. The event was then called the Kramer event, in honor of Roxanne Kramer. Those proceeds went to a scholarship fund and Trinity Health Foundation. Since 2013, the League has donated nearly $7,800 to support local women in their journey to recovery or for screenings.