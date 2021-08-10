Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

September 7, 2006

Cheryl Johnston of Cambridge was one of 12 local Red Cross volunteers who departed from the Quad City International Airport Monday, Aug. 28, for Orlando, Fla and Montgomery, AL.

Cambridge Main Street invites members of the community to enter the fall display/scarecrow contest which will be held in conjunction with the Fall Garden Walk, Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seth Daniels of Geneseo exhibited the champion Montadale ewe at the 2006 Illinois State Fair Open and junior shows. He also received junior showmanship honors and showed the first place intermediate ewe lamb in the junior show. In the open show Daniels exhibited the reserve champion ram, first-place pair of yearling ewes and first place best four head. His new ewe Royal Madison, also was recently named supreme champion ewe at the Whiteside County Fair.

Julie D. Hessler has joined BankORION as loan administration manager, president James R. Dingman announced last week.

25 Years Ago

September 5, 1996

Alesha Shaw of Cambridge placed third in the Graduate Beginner Obedience Class at the 1996 State Fair on Saturday, August 10. This is the third year of showing for Miss Shaw with her hearing ear dog, Merric, a Sheltie/Border Collie/Spaniel mix. She is the daughter of Roy and Phyllis Shaw of Cambridge. Amy Laleman of Geneseo placed first in the class with her Border Collie, Jake.

Blumen Laden in Cambridge will be participating in a Good Neighbor Day sponsored by the FTD Association. Beginning on Wednesday, September 4 and continuing while supplies last, customers to the floral shop will be given roses by the dozen of half-dozen with the stipulation each recipient keep one and give away the remainder in the spirit of friendship and goodwill.

Cambridge High School placed second in their division at the Kewanee Hog Days parade on Saturday, August 31. They were awarded $250. On Monday, September 2, the Viking Band marched in the East Moline Labor Day Parade and were awarded $300. The band will be marching in the Atkinson Heritage Days Parade on Sunday, September 15.

Todd Maertens, son of Clyde and Kaye Maertens of rural Cambridge has been awarded an O.S. Carman Scholarship from the University of Illinois College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences in Urbana. Mr. Maertens is a junior majoring in animal sciences.

50 Years Ago

September 2, 1971

Seven new teachers and a new librarian have joined the Cambridge Unit District facilities for the 1971-72 academic year. They are Mrs. William Washington, Mrs. Robert Keener, Miss Julie Ann Frels, Miss Nancy Draper, Miss Barbara Swanson, Ronald Alhorn, Miss Julianne Maper, Mrs. Warren Carton and Mrs. Robert Armstrong.

Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Naslund were named delegates to the annual Illinois State Grange meeting September 15-18 at Beleville, during a meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 24 at the County Center Grange.

Cecil Davis, chairman of the Methodist Church food stand at the Henry County Fair, has reported a net profit of about $2,200. The proceeds will be used for the church building fund.

This foursome won the annual Team of Four Sweepstakes golf tournament championship Sunday at Valley View Team members and their net scores Jack Sherrard (79), Al Smith (77); Dwaine Schieferdecker (88), and Bob Schieferdecker (85) for a team net total of 272.

100 Years Ago

September 1, 1921

Walter J. Barker shipped a load of sheep to the Chicago market on Monday and accompanied the shipment.

Rev. R. M. Jones returned Tuesday morning from a two weeks’ visit with his parents, who reside in Ohio.

Willie Otto left Tuesday evening for Chicago, where he went to attend a national meeting of wireless operators.

Many students are enrolling this week at Brown’s Business College, Rock Island, to begin the fall term.