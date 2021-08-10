New Teacher Luncheon in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

New staff members in the Geneseo School District were honored on Aug. 9 at a luncheon at Grace United Methodist Church. The 2021 luncheon was the 41st annual for the church to host new teachers and administrators to the district, and due to guidelines in place due to the pandemic, the luncheon was not held in 2020.

The Rev. Melva England and the Rev. Mark Graham, pastors at Grace Church, welcomed the new staff, current administration and educators who attend Grace Church. Geneseo School Superintendent Dr. Adam Brumbaugh also spoke and said current plans are for in-person, all-day classes in the district.

The school year began this week with students in classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The new staff members include:

-ELEMENTARY: Melissa Bates, Math Interventionist – K-2; Sarah Bullock, Southwest fifth grade; Paige Panicucci, Southwest fourth grade; Elizabeth George, Millikin fourth grade; Megan Peal, Northside fourth grade; Cassandra Smith, Southwest fifth grade; and Dana Storm, Millikin fourth grade.

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: – Timothy McComber, science – eighth grade; Jamie Kotovsky, band – eighth grade; Heather Francque, English/Language Arts; and Lee Verner, social studies, sixth grade.

-HIGH SCHOOL: – Brooke Stout – Emmerson, assistant principal; Zachary Johnson, guidance counselor; Rosemary Kroener, special education; Nicholas Verbeck, special education; and Megan Davidson, Spanish.

-HENRY/STARK: Betsy Timmerman, Brooke Laingen, Briana Vancleve and Brandon Rice.