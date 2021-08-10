News Briefs

staff writer

Friends of Hennepin Monthly Hike

The Friends of the Canal are holding their monthly Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, August 15.

This month’s hike will be from Bridge 34 to Bridge 37. The hike is 3.5 miles in length and it has been named the “Woodcock”. We will meet at Bridge 37 (Geneseo Campground) at 1:30 pm, where we will be shuttled to Bridge 34 to begin our hike. The Geneseo Campground is located on Route 82 north of Geneseo and on the north side of the canal.

You need not be a member of the Friends to join us in any of the hikes. There is no fee for the hikes. Come and join in the fun and bring a friend. We ask that you dress weather appropriately. For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at: hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org (email) or call 815-664-2403 (home) or log on to our website at: www.friends-hennepin-canal.org.

Cambridge awarded National Community Building Grant

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—Community Heart & Soul is pleased to announce the Village of Cambridge as one of the first recipients of their $10,000 Seed Grant. The Community Heart & Soul Seed Grant Program funds resident-driven groups in small cities and towns working to revitalize their communities by undertaking the Community Heart & Soul process.

This grant and program provide the potential to transform the community through Community Heart & Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections. The Village of Cambridge is providing matching funds and will work with Heart & Soul Coach, Jason Neises of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, to launch community development efforts using the Community Heart & Soul process.

Community members are highly encouraged to participate in this program. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 23rd at 5:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Cambridge. This meeting will begin the Phase 1 training. Food will be provided.Learn more about the Community Heart & Soul program at: www.communityheartandsoul.org/seed-grants/.

Galva Car Show August 22.

The Galva Freedom Fest committee will be holding their 14th annual car show Sunday, August 22nd. The show will be held in Wiley Park with registration from 8:00 to 11:30. Participant judging will be held between 11:30 and 12:30. Awards will be given out around 2:00. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. There will be plaques for the top 60 entries along with a Best of Show trophy and a Mayor’s Choice trophy. Music will be provided by 3D Sound. A food stand for breakfast and lunch will be available. Raffle items and a 50/50 will also be held. All proceeds will help pay for Galva’s spectacular 4th of July festivities.