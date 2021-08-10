Orion Fall Fest car show, Soap Box Derby seeking entries

Mindy Carls

Sunday, Aug. 15, is the last day for Cub Scouts to register for the ninth annual Soap Box Derby at Orion Fall Festival.

Orion Cub Scout Pack 123 is sponsoring the derby on 11th Avenue. Race Day tech starts at 8 a.m. and races begin at 10 a.m.

Depending on the number of entries from Orion, the pack may open the event to Cub Scouts from other areas.

For more information, including the online registration link, visit the Pack123.Orion.IL page on Facebook, or send a message to cubscoutpack123orionil@gmail.com.

Registration for the Orion Fall Festival will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Fourth Street, but cars will start arriving before 9 a.m. Antique cars, trucks, classic cars, hot rods and Corvettes are expected to be on display until 4 p.m.

All entries will receive free T-shirts. Before the show, call one of the organizers to confirm shirt size.

Trophies will be presented at 3 p.m. One class will be for 16- to 19-year-olds.

3-D Sound Company of Dixon will provide music and announcements.

A food tent will be available on the grounds.

For more information or to confirm shirt sizes, phone Jim DeBaillie at (309) 781-6336 (cell) or 526-8445 (home), or Jim Cooper 756-8753.