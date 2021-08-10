Orion Village clerk to retire

Mindy Carls

Orion Village Clerk Lori Sampson will retire Friday, Oct. 29. She has been employed by the village since she was a student at Orion High School.

The bulk of the village board’s executive session on Monday night was devoted to taking steps toward her retirement, Village President Jim Cooper said.

Whether the village is ready or not, Sampson is entitled to retire on that date, Cooper said.

The plan is to promote Deputy Clerk and Treasurer Dee Lundburg to Village Clerk, which will no longer be an elected position. Pending approval of an ordinance, the village clerk will be appointed going forward.

On Monday night, the board decided to hire Nadine Kroll, Andover, and Erin Lange, Orion, to share the position of office assistant. Each will work 20 hours a week at $17 an hour. They will start as soon as possible to learn village procedures and take over Lundburg’s duties when she moves up to village clerk.

The board approved Cooper’s selection of Jim Hickerson as trustee to replace Ryan Hancock, who moved out of the village limits. Hickerson’s first board meeting will be Monday, Aug. 16

Cooper announced Ashlee Amador has been doing an outstanding job mowing parks. She is the athletic director at Orion High School and will have to stop mowing. The board authorized hiring a replacement for $12 an hour. Trustee Neal Dahl, chairman of the street department, said Street Superintendent Neil Dahl will be working on street projects and will not have time to mow. The board approved having the new mower take over Dahl’s mowing.