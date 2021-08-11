Geneseo properties slated for demolition

Geneseo City Council met Tuesday August 10. Paula Simosky was absent.

Superintendent of Recreation, Andrew Sidwell brought in two young representatives of the Summer Day Camp program. They came bearing Thank You cards the camp participants made for the City Police, Fire Department and the City Works Department who brought over various pieces of equipment for the Touch A Truck program in July.

Building Inspector Rick Mills announced that six properties on the west side of the 200 block of South Center Street were to be demolished. The properties are owned by Dennis Reese, and are for a proposed expansion of Springfield, Inc.'s online sales building.

Chamber Executive Director Zack Sullivan summarized the summer's recent successful events. Sullivan noted that with the dissolution of the Henry County Bureau of Tourism, the Geneseo Chamber would be working that much harder to promote tourism to the area. A Community Navigator Grant was recently applied for and the awarding of the grant will be announced in late August. He also mentioned the Chamber is working to address a lack of signage directing I 88 motorists to Geneseo.