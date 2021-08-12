How many people live in Henry County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Illinois

2020 countChange% change

Total

12,812,508

-18,124

-0.1%

White

7,868,227

-1,309,650

-14.3%

Black

1,808,271

-58,143

-3.1%

American Indian

96,498

52,535

119.5%

Asian

754,878

167,944

28.6%

Pacific Islander

4,501

451

11.1%

Other Race

1,135,149

273,737

31.8%

Two or More Races

1,144,984

855,002

294.8%

Hispanic

2,337,410

309,832

15.3%

Henry County

2020 countChange% change

Total

49,284

-1,202

-2.4%

White

43,920

-3,926

-8.2%

Black

1,078

282

35.4%

American Indian

109

16

17.2%

Asian

197

6

3.1%

Pacific Islander

16

2

14.3%

Other Race

1,281

467

57.4%

Two or More Races

2,683

1,951

266.5%

Hispanic

3,170

768

32.0%

Kewanee city

2020 countChange% change

Total

12,509

-407

-3.2%

White

9,665

-1,576

-14.0%

Black

873

240

37.9%

American Indian

41

3

7.9%

Asian

50

-1

-2.0%

Pacific Islander

6

2

50.0%

Other Race

932

308

49.4%

Two or More Races

942

617

189.8%

Hispanic

1,810

460

34.1%

Geneseo city

2020 countChange% change

Total

6,539

-47

-0.7%

White

6,050

-388

-6.0%

Black

32

15

88.2%

American Indian

13

-1

-7.1%

Asian

47

21

80.8%

Pacific Islander

3

3

%

Other Race

57

34

147.8%

Two or More Races

337

269

395.6%

Hispanic

209

71

51.4%

Colona city

2020 countChange% change

Total

5,045

-54

-1.1%

White

4,483

-401

-8.2%

Black

52

25

92.6%

American Indian

24

14

140.0%

Asian

13

-5

-27.8%

Pacific Islander

3

-1

-25.0%

Other Race

100

43

75.4%

Two or More Races

370

271

273.7%

Hispanic

389

65

20.1%

Communities

2020 countChange% change

Alba township

173

-47

-21.4%

Alpha village

675

4

0.6%

Andover township

881

-73

-7.7%

Andover village

555

-23

-4.0%

Annawan town

884

6

0.7%

Annawan township

1,143

31

2.8%

Atkinson town

965

-7

-0.7%

Atkinson township

1,246

-28

-2.2%

Bishop Hill village

113

-15

-11.7%

Burns township

248

-17

-6.4%

Cambridge township

2,405

-120

-4.8%

Cambridge village

2,086

-74

-3.4%

Cleveland village

163

-25

-13.3%

Clover township

847

-91

-9.7%

Coal Valley village

3,873

130

3.5%

Colona city

5,045

-54

-1.1%

Colona township

6,706

-116

-1.7%

Cornwall township

222

-56

-20.1%

Edford township

685

18

2.7%

Galva city

2,470

-119

-4.6%

Galva township

2,712

-125

-4.4%

Geneseo city

6,539

-47

-0.7%

Geneseo township

7,567

99

1.3%

Hanna township

2,308

-36

-1.5%

Hooppole village

180

-24

-11.8%

Kewanee city

12,509

-407

-3.2%

Kewanee township

9,800

-362

-3.6%

Loraine township

244

-46

-15.9%

Lynn Center CDP

85

Lynn township

763

18

2.4%

Munson township

385

-15

-3.8%

Nekoma CDP

23

Ophiem CDP

123

Orion village

1,754

-107

-5.7%

Osco CDP

108

Osco township

434

-25

-5.4%

Oxford township

1,176

-37

-3.1%

Phenix township

1,713

41

2.5%

Weller township

413

-9

-2.1%

Western township

2,974

-79

-2.6%

Wethersfield township

3,792

-143

-3.6%

Woodhull village

754

-57

-7.0%

Yorktown township

447

16

3.7%