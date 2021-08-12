How many people live in Henry County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Illinois
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
12,812,508
-18,124
-0.1%
White
7,868,227
-1,309,650
-14.3%
Black
1,808,271
-58,143
-3.1%
American Indian
96,498
52,535
119.5%
Asian
754,878
167,944
28.6%
Pacific Islander
4,501
451
11.1%
Other Race
1,135,149
273,737
31.8%
Two or More Races
1,144,984
855,002
294.8%
Hispanic
2,337,410
309,832
15.3%
Henry County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
49,284
-1,202
-2.4%
White
43,920
-3,926
-8.2%
Black
1,078
282
35.4%
American Indian
109
16
17.2%
Asian
197
6
3.1%
Pacific Islander
16
2
14.3%
Other Race
1,281
467
57.4%
Two or More Races
2,683
1,951
266.5%
Hispanic
3,170
768
32.0%
Kewanee city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
12,509
-407
-3.2%
White
9,665
-1,576
-14.0%
Black
873
240
37.9%
American Indian
41
3
7.9%
Asian
50
-1
-2.0%
Pacific Islander
6
2
50.0%
Other Race
932
308
49.4%
Two or More Races
942
617
189.8%
Hispanic
1,810
460
34.1%
Geneseo city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,539
-47
-0.7%
White
6,050
-388
-6.0%
Black
32
15
88.2%
American Indian
13
-1
-7.1%
Asian
47
21
80.8%
Pacific Islander
3
3
%
Other Race
57
34
147.8%
Two or More Races
337
269
395.6%
Hispanic
209
71
51.4%
Colona city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
5,045
-54
-1.1%
White
4,483
-401
-8.2%
Black
52
25
92.6%
American Indian
24
14
140.0%
Asian
13
-5
-27.8%
Pacific Islander
3
-1
-25.0%
Other Race
100
43
75.4%
Two or More Races
370
271
273.7%
Hispanic
389
65
20.1%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Alba township
173
-47
-21.4%
Alpha village
675
4
0.6%
Andover township
881
-73
-7.7%
Andover village
555
-23
-4.0%
Annawan town
884
6
0.7%
Annawan township
1,143
31
2.8%
Atkinson town
965
-7
-0.7%
Atkinson township
1,246
-28
-2.2%
Bishop Hill village
113
-15
-11.7%
Burns township
248
-17
-6.4%
Cambridge township
2,405
-120
-4.8%
Cambridge village
2,086
-74
-3.4%
Cleveland village
163
-25
-13.3%
Clover township
847
-91
-9.7%
Coal Valley village
3,873
130
3.5%
Colona city
5,045
-54
-1.1%
Colona township
6,706
-116
-1.7%
Cornwall township
222
-56
-20.1%
Edford township
685
18
2.7%
Galva city
2,470
-119
-4.6%
Galva township
2,712
-125
-4.4%
Geneseo city
6,539
-47
-0.7%
Geneseo township
7,567
99
1.3%
Hanna township
2,308
-36
-1.5%
Hooppole village
180
-24
-11.8%
Kewanee city
12,509
-407
-3.2%
Kewanee township
9,800
-362
-3.6%
Loraine township
244
-46
-15.9%
Lynn Center CDP
85
Lynn township
763
18
2.4%
Munson township
385
-15
-3.8%
Nekoma CDP
23
Ophiem CDP
123
Orion village
1,754
-107
-5.7%
Osco CDP
108
Osco township
434
-25
-5.4%
Oxford township
1,176
-37
-3.1%
Phenix township
1,713
41
2.5%
Weller township
413
-9
-2.1%
Western township
2,974
-79
-2.6%
Wethersfield township
3,792
-143
-3.6%
Woodhull village
754
-57
-7.0%
Yorktown township
447
16
3.7%