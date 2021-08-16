Annawan School Board approves tentative spending plan

Claudia Loucks

School board members approved a tentative budget that will show a positive balance of $97,049 in the upcoming school year.

The action came at the Wednesday, Aug. 11, meeting of the Annawan School Board.

The 2021-2022 spending plan projects expenditures at $5,624,567 up from last year’s $5,392,753, with anticipated revenues of $5,721,616 compared to last year’s figure $5,437,245.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “Annawan continues to be fiscally responsible as we continue to meet the needs of our students while we also continue to monitor state funding.”

The year’s budget reflects anticipated increased costs in salaries and employee and district health insurance costs.

The budget will be on display in the district office with a public hearing for the spending plan at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, prior to the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.

Students in the Annawan School District will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The classes will be in session on a “heat” schedule with a 1:50 p.m. dismissal through Friday, Aug. 27.

Nordstrom said the shortened schedule allows for any adjustments to be made as teachers and staff work through the reopening plan…”The plan was done by a committee made up of district administration, Annawan Education Association leadership, school nurse and a board member, and was developed based on the guidance of officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office, and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management.”

“This plan allows us the opportunity to safely educate our students in person and we will require that everyone in the grade school and high school (Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade) wear face masks and maintain social distancing,” Nordstrom said.

The plan was approved at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The board also:

-Approved the retirement of school nurse Lynn VanHyfte at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

-Approved hiring Hope DeRycke to teach special education and Jessica Storm to teach high school science.

-Approved hiring Dana Baele as high school Titans Football cheer coach and the hiring of Rachel Shrum as junior high basketball cheer coach.

-Approved hiring Melody Ellis as a part-time cafeteria worker.

]-Approved hiring volunteer seventh-eighth grade football coaches Jason Phelps, Jason DeSplinter, Ryan Rumbold, Andrew Verstraete and Terry DeMay.