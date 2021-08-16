Hospital Foundation awards DeSmith Scholarships

Claudia Loucks

The three recipients of the Glenn and Betty DeSmith Scholarship have been announced and are Lori Anderson, Laney Baylor and Mary Thomas.

This is the first year the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation has offered health career scholarships to students seeking training in a health career field at an accredited school.

Darcy Hepner, Foundation Manger, said, “This is made possible by the generous charitable estate gift from Glenn and Betty DeSmith.”

Three scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each were awarded to the selected applicants.

Hepner said both Glenn and Betty DeSmith were volunteers at Hammond-Henry, Mrs. DeSmith in the surgery waiting room and Mr. DeSmith was a shuttle driver and courier.

“The couple also helped with the garden areas at the hospital and attended hospital fundraising events,” she said.

The scholarships are awarded for an academic year based on the student’s achievement and financial need. For more information on the scholarships, visit the hammondhenry.com website.