Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 24, 2006

Jill Johnson of Cambridge placed second with her Polled Hereford and eight with her Polled Hereford heifer 2/2/05 at the Illinois State Fair. She also finished fourth and tenth in the junior class with the same two heifers, respectively.

Cambridge Main Street would like to invite members of the community to enter the fall display scarecrow contest which will be held in conjunction with the Fall Gardn Walk Tour scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 1st. Entries will be judged on Saturday and the winner will be announced on Sunday.

WEKI radio will broadcast the first two varsity football games, according to Cambridge High School athletic director Larry Stahl. The broadcasts will be on 93.9 FM at 7 p.m. Friday, August 25, when Cambridge hosts Stark County and 7 p.m. Friday September 1, when Cambridge travels to Carthage Stahl said the second broadcast will be especially important to fans who do not want to make the long drive to see Cambridge play.

Members of the Cambridge High School dance team are getting ready for football season. They will man the concession stand at all home games offering hot dogs, Gatorade, pop, water, candy, hot pretzels, popcorn and carmel apples. They also want to invite motorcycle owners to meet their motorcycle at the South end of the football field for home games to cheer on the squad. Members of the team are Heather Underwood, Anna Evert, Amy Herges, Leah Maertens, Laurel Whitford, Lindsey Nelson, Bailey Vincent, Cayla Walsh, Bethany Nelson, Cheyenne Grant-Witt, Kate Horberg, Amy Herges, Samantha Kotch, Courtney Smith and manager Mariah VanDeRostyne.

25 Years Ago

August 22, 1996

Tom Daniels of Cambridge showed supreme ram overall with his yearling Montable ram at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison.

Area 4-H’ers won superior awards at the Illinois State Fair including Beth Dobbels of Cambridge in communication, Marty Schmedt of Cambridge in visual arts, Tabatha Malmen of Lynn Center in visual arts and Katherine Rehn of Andover in computer science.

Mark Hoge of Cambridge exhibited the Grand Champion Barrow with his cross bred barrow at the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 17.

The Cambridge Garden Club met at the home o Doris Anderson in Andover on Monday, July 22. There were 15 members present. After the meeting, members toured Gerlaw Daylily Gardens, south of Viola.

50 Years Ago

August 19, 1971

Construction is in progress on the new permanent bleachers at the Cambridge High School athletic field. Most of the concrete forms have been poured and installation of these wooden seats will begin soon. Don Mertz, contractor said the project should be done in two weeks.

Neighborhood club met for a family picnic Friday, August 8 in the Geneseo city park.

Kurt Horberg,, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Horberg, Cambridge, received his discharge Wednesday from Ft. Campbell, KY, where he had been in basic training with the Army National Guard.

Mrs. June Hopkins has received word that her daughter, Karen, who is stationed at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa has been promoted to Airman I.C.

100 Years Ago

August 18, 1921

Mrs. R. C. McFarland of Stewart, Iowa is visiting at the home of her friend, Mrs. R. C. Dahlburg.

Miss Ruth Nelson of Orion, visiting over Sunday at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John W. Nelson.

B. J. Brown is driving his new Dodge touring car that he recently purchased from the local dealer, C. D. Hulin.

Dr. J. E. Westerlund and family will leave today (Thursday) in their Hudson Roper bitz for a few days trip into the state of Wisconsin.