Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 23, 2006

Galva Park District has a new entrance gate on its north side, thanks to several area businesses. Galva Iron & Metal donated much of the iron. Morning Star Company of Galva designed and fabricated the gate, and donated labor. John H. Best donated the glossy, black powdered coating finish. Shown are Jeremy Gerard of Gerard Truck Pointing of Oneida, who did masonry work; Steve VanTrump and Janet Peters, both of Morning Star Company; Gregg Schilling of Galva Iron & Metal and his son, Dillion; Doyle Stoner of John H. Best and Jack Laramore, Galva Park District superintendent.

Galva High School cheerleaders Ginnie Gartin and Karissa Nash are joined by some of the participants in a cheer/dance clinic they held at Wiley Park last week. Members of the 5 and 6 year-old group were Sydeny Wofford, Brynn Patty, Darrah Schilling, Emily Ann Wexelly, Kayla Kendall, Rachel Russell, Anna Gerard and Lela Thomsen.

New teachers in Galva School District include Sarah Wallen, high school English, Amanda Engels, elementary school computers and math, Katie Rushing-Anderson, high school biology, Klynt Johnson, high school Social Studies, and Dan Beck, English.

New teachers in ROWVA School District 208 for the 2006-2007 school year are Jennifer Oldeen, sixth grade and Sarah Todd, high school English.

25 Years Ago

August 21, 1996

Officers for 1996-97 were selected at the August 13 meeting of the ROWVA Athletic Booster They are Sally Keener, president; Dave Hilman, vice-president; April Marshall, secretary and Karyn Olson, treasurer Club.

Wendy Goben is the officer in charge at the Oneida Post Office, taking the place of Postmaster Lori Davis who will become Little York Postmaster on August 23.

As of Aug. 1, AlWood School District has a new Junior/Senior High School principal, Harold Sanders, who came to Woodhull from Winchester, Illinois. At Winchester, he was principal at the high school two years and previous to that position, he taught at Joliet Township High School six years.

An Open House will be held this week at the Galva Bank at 112 North Exchange Street in Galva. The Occasion will be celebrated with pork chops, drawings, and live entertainment to be enjoyed on Thursday, August 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.

100 Years Ago

August 25, 1921

Seven carloads of oil are being spread on the main traveled highway between Woodhull and Oneida this week. Two motor oil tanks have pressed into service for this week by the firm of Crane and McKenzie, of Galesburg. This completes the last link of the oiled highway between Galva and Woodhull. Before any oil was spread the road was graded and dragged. Another stretch of highway between Woodhull and Andover is being oiled this week. According to the

contractors more than a million gallons of oil have been spread on the roads in Henry, Knox and Warren counties this year.

Work was completed this week on the interior of the Western Union Telegraph Company’s new office in the Best Block formerly occupied by the Farmer’s State Bank. The fixtures are of quarter sawed oak and the woodwork of mahogany. A new oak counter with a marble top has been constructed across the room. The office is one of the best equipped in this section of the state, according to workmen who have installed the new fixtures. An electric sign has also been constructed in front of the building. Ray Palmer is in charge of the office.

Miss Louise Hedberg, of Altona, was a Galva business caller Monday.

Fred Stephenson was a business caller Tuesday in Cambridge.