Atkinson park pavilion almost complete

Work is nearing completion on the new pavilion in Veterans Park and should be ready for use during Atkinson’s Heritage Days celebration, Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28.

At their meeting Monday, village board members learned the pavilion is nearing completion with the work being done by Bob Johnson Construction of Geneseo, who agreed to complete the park project in stages, beginning with setting up the new pavilion which is used as a bus stop for students when classes are in session.

It has been a bumpy road for the board in completing the Veterans’ Park project. The board previously accepted a bid for the complete project from Stichter Construction, Erie, but the agreement was never signed in a timely manner by Stichter due to concern over being able to complete the project by the July 31 deadline.

] Although the village board had asked the Department of Natural Resources for an extension to complete the project, there had been no response until July 28 when the extension was denied.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the village was contacted by the IDN stating that a two-year extension would be granted. .

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the project estimated at nearly $300,000. Previous grant guidelines stipulated that work on the project had to be complete by July 31 if the village was to receive the grant money.

Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp said the village gave Bob Johnson Construction the “go-ahead” to begin work on the pavilion when they learned he would complete the project in stages.

In other business on Aug. 16, the board discussed purchasing a pressure washer for the Public Works Department and action on the matter is expected at the board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, after bids are received for the equipment.