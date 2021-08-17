Galva Park District meets

Carol Townsend

The closing on the former Herbster house will be held the end of August. The park district board will give an allowance of $6,000 to The Tyler Glaser family for issues that have come up after the board had accepted their bid of $110,000 for the property.

Superintendent Nathan Glaser was absent but had reported that a memorial tree of Joe Griggs needs to be replaced.

He also noted that when the park district bills the school for the use of the ball diamonds and a note needs to be included that no games be scheduled at home for the 2nd Saturday in August.

The drain cover is in the works and board President Katie Laurin received paperwork on the cover.

Board member Patrick Sloan was absent from the meeting.