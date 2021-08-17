Geneseo Girl Scout earns Gold Star award

staff writer

Recent Geneseo High School Graduate Sylvia Baumgardner just completed her Girl Scout Gold Award at Southwest and Millikin Elementary. Her project included painting a brand-new mural of the United States at Southwest Elementary, and touching up the already existing one at Millikin Elementary. She also composed a booklet of games and activities to give to the 4th-grade teachers at each school to assist with their geography units. Sylvia recalls playing on the map that used to be painted at Southwest, stating "It was the most fun I had on the playground! Playing statetag with my friends really helped introduce me to the names and locations of the states in a fun way, and I wanted the kids who go there now and in the future to have the same opportunity that I had." Sylvia would like to thank her Troop Leader Jennifer Nelson, her mentor Anne Ryerson, the Geneseo Kiwanis Club, and Service Unit 886 for their help and generous donations towards her project.'