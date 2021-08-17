News Briefs

staff writer

Atkinson Blood Drive to take place Sept. 13

Atkinson, IL - Atkinson Community will host a community blood drive from 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Monday, September 13 at 101 E. Henry, inside Community Room on Monday, September 13, 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm.

The Community Center is located at 101 E. Henry, Atkinson, IL. Appointments to donate are advised, please contact Bob Wechsler at (309) 936-1130 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1159 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 7/19/21 are eligible to give at this drive. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

First United Methodist in Galva lasagna dinner

Enjoy a homemade lasagna dinner including garlic bread, green beans, and ice cream with toppings Sunday, August 29, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Galva, 214 NW 2nd Avenue. To-go orders and deliveries within Galva can be arranged by calling 932-3255 the day of the dinner and will include an ice cream cup without toppings. Proceeds will be used for the church’s window restoration project.

Galva Freedom Fest Car Show this weekend

The 14th annual Galva Freedom Fest car show will be held Sunday, August 22nd in Galva Wiley Park. The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., judging from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and awards at 2 p.m. The cost for the show is $10 for early registration and $12 the day of the show.

For information please call Teresa at 309-883-2896 or email galvafreedomfest@gmail.com. There is a registration form online, and it can be mailed to Galva Freedom Fest at PO Box 171 Galva, IL 61434

There will be food, raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds from the show will go to the July 4th celebration.

Galva Firemans' Hog Roast

The annual Galva Firemen’s Hog Roast will be held Saturday, August 21st with serving from 4- 7 p.m. at the Galva Fire Station. The meal includes Pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, drink, and dessert. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

There will be door prizes- 4 drawer server by Green Gables, a Yeti cooler donated by CSB, a Blackstone griddle donated by State Bank of Toulon, Blue tooth speaker, a fish frying pan donated by Branchfield Foundary, and could have more coming according to Fire Chief Nate Byers. You do not need to be present to win.

The new addition to the fire station will be open for the public to view.

Red Cross Bloodmobile.

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Galva on Tuesday, August 10th and the following donors donated blood:

Annette Smith, Mark Nelson, Allen DeCrane, Jerry Scott, Chet Travis, Shane Schmidt, Kristy Schmidt, Ronda Davis and Patricia Foster.

Orion Cub Scouts schedule Roundup

Orion Cub Scout Pack 123 invites children interested in scouting to Fall Roundup Sunday, Aug. 22, in Central Park. Children and parents may come at any time from 3 to 5 p.m. to learn how to make stomp rockets and to enjoy ice cream. The Orion scouts will talk about their two big events, the Soap Box Derby and the Pinewood Derby. Interested children will be able to sign up for Cub Scouts.

During Orion Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5, the pack will have its Soap Box Derby on 11th Avenue. Race day tech begins at 8 a.m. and racing at 10 a.m. Spectators are welcome.

The September pack meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in Central Park.