Orion fall Festival miscellaneous events

Mindy Carls

No one goes away hungry from Orion Fall Festival, which will be held from Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 5.

Orion Area Churches Association sponsors an ice cream social at 5 p.m. Friday near the Orion Lions Club picnic shelter in Central Park.

A food tent next to the picnic shelter will open at 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Main Street Orion will sell root beer floats at 2 p.m. Saturday near the band shell in the park.

The pork chop dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday in the food tent, which will have a separate line for people who want a sandwich, a snack or a beverage.

Sunday begins with a pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast served by Orion Lions Club from 7 to 10:30 a.m. in the food tent.

At 2 p.m. Main Street Orion will offer strawberry shortcake near the band shell.

Fall Fiesta will feature walking tacos and desserts at 5 p.m. Sunday at Orion United Methodist Church across 12th Avenue from Central Park. Proceeds will benefit Orion Methodist youth missions and TLC Preschool.

Entertainment

Street dances sponsored by Belly Up! and The O Kitchen and Tap on 10th Avenue include Cody Road featuring Bo Orion at 8 p.m. Friday, Bad hair at 8 p.m. Saturday and Mo’s Garage at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Belly Up! and the O are sponsoring a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fourth Street and 10th Avenue.

Sponsored by Main Street Orion, the Quad Cities Rock Academy will present Rock the Park at 2 p.m. Sunday. Youth from Orion and the Quad Cities will perform.

Raffle

Orion Fall Festival is selling raffle tickets for 13 prizes valued at $100 each. Only 500 tickets will be sold for the drawing at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the band shell in Central Park, Orion.

The prizes include a $100 meat bundle from Highland Packing Co., Colona, and $100 VISA cards from BankORION, Belly Up!, Coulter Agency, CSI Insulation, DeBaillie Electric, Myers Plumbing & Heating, Orion IGA, Orion Tire & Repair, Papish Home Improvement, Simplex Truck Lines, Svea Mutual Insurance and West Concrete.

For a ticket, phone Larry D. Anderson at (309) 235-7868.

Carnival tickets

Advance tickets for carnival rides are underway at BankORION, Orion IGA, Parkside Treasure House and Orion Family Pharmacy. Strips of 10 tickets are being sold at discounted prices until 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Each ride requires one ticket. When rides open in Central Park, tickets will be sold at the ticket booth in the carnival.

Hours for the carnival are 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 3, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Children’s events

Orion Lions Club is sponsoring Bike/Hike4Sight. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter in Love Park. Walkers and bike riders of all ages will follow a route in southeast Orion.

At 10 a.m., the Candy in the Hay Find begins at the flower garden between the band shell and the picnic shelter in Central Park. Children by age groups will dig through straw to find treats.

Orion Boy Scout Troop 123 will have a monkey bridge for children near the picnic shelter at 10 a.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The pedal tractor pull will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home across 13th Avenue from Central Park.

Orion Athletic Booster Club is holding a three-point and free-throw contest in front of the band shell at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Church events

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the association will hold a non-denominational worship service with the Orion Community Band at the band shell. The Rev. Ann Champion, pastor of Orion United Methodist Church, will lead the service.

Comedy Sportz featuring Guys with Ties will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Methodist Church. Admission is free.