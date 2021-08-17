Two new faces in C.R. Hanna classrooms

Mindy Carls

Rachel Bollinger and Jennifer Fiers are new teachers at C.R. Hanna Elementary School this year.

Bollinger is a first-grade teacher and Fiers is a special education teacher.

Rachel Bollinger

She graduated from Sterling High School in 1993.

Bollinger received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1997 from the University of Illinois, and a master’s in elementary education in 2002 from Western Illinois University.

She taught first grade for 10 years in the Sterling public schools.

“Teaching is what I have always wanted to do,” she said. “Impacting children in a constructive and positive way is highly rewarding. Each child is unique and should be taught as such. This creates a dynamic and challenging career with highly rewarding results. Witnessing a child's understanding of the world around them both academically and globally is a gift which makes education the perfect career.

“My children attend Orion schools and as a parent, it has been a great school district to be a part of,” Bollinger said. “I knew that when an opportunity arose I would love to continue my teaching career in Orion as well.

Asked what she is most looking forward to, she said, “I love the kids. I am looking forward to being in a classroom with them. Every day brings something new and that is just fun.

“The most challenging part of my teaching position will be navigating through the current COVID conditions and restrictions,” Bollinger said. “Children learn best in a traditional face-to-face classroom. I am looking forward to a day when those conditions are possible.”

Jennifer Fiers

She graduated from Moline High School in 2991. She earned a master’s degree in special education from Western Illinois University.

Fiers taught for 16 years at the Wittenmyer Learning Center in Davenport and for seven years in the Davenport school district.

“I have always loved working with children and helping others,” she said. “It’s very rewarding watching children succeed and learn.

“I chose Orion to work closer to home,” Fiers said. “In addition, my own children have attended Orion schools and have had great teachers. I knew I would be working with a great team.

“I am looking forward to working with the great teachers at Orion and serving the families in my community,” she said. “The most challenging part of my new position is learning the procedures Orion schools follow compared to the procedures of Davenport schools.”