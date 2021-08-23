Galva Car Show Winners

Carol Townsend
Debbie Johnson of Pekin was chosen by Mayor Rich Volkert for the Mayor’s Trophy for her 1965 GTO at Sunday’s Galva Freedom Fest Car Show in Galva. All of the proceeds of the show go to pay for the Freedom Fest activities each year in Galva. There were 130 entries in this years show in Galva’s Wiley Park.
The Best of Show trophy at the annual Galva Freedom Fest’s Car Show Sunday went to Don and Ola Adcock of Abington. The award is voted on each year by the car show participants. Sunday Galva had 130 participants with a good turnout. The car is a 1985 Chevy El Camino Conquista

The Galva Freedom Fest Car Show was held Sunday August 22.  Proceeds from the show go to put on the Freedom Fest Activities the following Fourth of July.   Besides the car show, there was breakfast, lunch door prizes, 50/50 raffle and good weather for the show.

Helping to present the trophies were Galva’s little Mr. Firecracker  Kemper Trigg and Little Miss Firecracker Payton Williams. Kemper is the son of David and Allison Trigg and Payton is the daughter of Justin and Kristen Williams all of Galva.