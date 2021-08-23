Galva Car Show Winners

Carol Townsend

The Galva Freedom Fest Car Show was held Sunday August 22. Proceeds from the show go to put on the Freedom Fest Activities the following Fourth of July. Besides the car show, there was breakfast, lunch door prizes, 50/50 raffle and good weather for the show.

Helping to present the trophies were Galva’s little Mr. Firecracker Kemper Trigg and Little Miss Firecracker Payton Williams. Kemper is the son of David and Allison Trigg and Payton is the daughter of Justin and Kristen Williams all of Galva.