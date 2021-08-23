Galva School Board approves 21-22 coaches

Carol Townsend

The Galva school board will hold their budget hearing at the September 20th board meeting before the budget is approved.

The board approved the tentative budget Monday night with $7,124,863 in expenses and revenue of $7,459.819.

Amanda Norway, the President of the Galva Teacher’s Association told the board, that she felt the first day of school went very smoothly and she was “very proud” of all of the students who wore their masks even though it was not what “we wanted” for this school year.

Superintendent Joe Becker reported that since it is mandated for schools to wear masks there are consequences for any school who does not comply. The Illinois State Board of Education can take the schools recognition from the school and then the school can’t even give out diplomas or have any sporting events.

He also went over some of the items the school will purchase with the ESSR Grant III. There will be extra money for teachers to help students in catching up, sanitation equipment, tents and picnic tables to get students outside to be able to have break from masks, folding tables and chairs to spread students out, new windows and sanitary facilities outside.

The board reviewed the bullying policy and will pass the policy at the September board meeting. Parents and students are to be reminded that you can report a bullying incident on the distirct’s website.

The board passed the superintendent evaluation instrument which will be used in the future to evaluate the superintendent.

The board approved for a new activity account to be set up for the Class of 2025.

The following were approved as personnel items:

*approved David Trigg as assistant golf coach for the 2021-2022 school year

*approved Brian Kubiak and Jeff Little as assistant football coaches

*approved Kandy Engels as paraprofessional for high school S/E classroom, for the 2021-202 school year

*approved Brad Jackson as Junior High School track coach for the 2021-2022 school year

*approved Tayler Kuenneth as girls junior high track coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

*approved Josh Morris as the girls high school track coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

*approved Van White as high school head baseball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

*approved Patrick Sloan as assistant baseball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

*approved Josh Harris as boys junior high track coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

*approved Shane Kaiser as boys high school track coach for the 2021-2022 school year

*approved Jillian Rodseth as the play director for the 2021-2022 school year.

*approved Joe Angelo as the assistant play director/band director for the 2022-2022 school year.

Board member Mike Clucas was absent from Monday nights meeting.