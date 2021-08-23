Geneseo Art League plans for 2021 Maple City Art show

Claudia Loucks

The Maple City Fine Arts Exhibit was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the show has returned this year and will be held during the month of September at the Geneseo Art League Studio and Gallery, 125 North State St.

Art work can be dropped off between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4. Pick-up days are during the same hours on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9.

Anyone unable to make the dates to drop off or pick up art work, and anyone in need of more information, is asked to contact geneseoartleague@icloud.com.

Jodi Haars, president of the Geneseo Art League, said, “We are opening the show up this year to allow five pieces from each artist, no restriction on medium, date produced, size, etc., although we do still require any hanging work to be properly wired on the back…No saw tooth hangers, please. Every effort will be made to ensure the safety of entries, but the Geneseo Art League and Gallery is not responsible for any damage incurred.”

The Art Gallery will retain 20 percent of generated sales of all art work displayed.

Any age may enter the show, but there is no specific category for children’s work.

All art work will be judged by merit and not by competition within mediums. Prizes will be cash awards this year for Best in Show, first, second, third and Honorable Mention.

This year’s judge is Jim Elias of Sunrise Gallery of Muscatine, Iowa, with the awards ceremony at The Cellar in Geneseo.

One piece of each artist’s work will be on display at The Cellar, as well as in the Art League Studio and Gallery.

The 2021 show coincides with this year’s Trains, Planes and Automobiles event and the State Street Market event in Geneseo.