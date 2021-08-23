Geneseo Chamber of Commerce award winners recognized

staff writer

Geneseo business and civic leaders were recognized during the 2021 Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, held on Thursday August 5, 2021 at Lavender Crest Winery in Colona, IL. This year's award winners are:

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Brenda VanOpdorp, Central Bank Illinois

· Business of the Year: Hanford Insurance Agency

· Business Persons of the Year: Fareway Meat & Grocery Employees

· Beautification Award: Panoply Design Studio

· Landmark Award: Mark Grywacheski, Quad Cities Investment Group

· Rising Star Award: Great Revivalist Brew Lab

· Volunteer of the Year Awards: Larry Lord, Geneseo High School Performing Arts Center; David & Dale Smith, Smith Studio & Gallery; Bob & Sheila Thompson, Geneseo Campground

The 2021 Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Awards were provided by Krios Engraving.

For more information, call the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686.