Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 31, 2006

Approximately 100 people braved the rainy conditions Saturday morning and brought out their antique tractors and cars for the Cambridge Main Street Fun Fest and 4th Annual Car Show. It rained most of the morning, but conditions improved during the early afternoon hours.

The Annual Cub Scout Round-Up will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, in the basement of the Cambridge Public Library. The Round-up is for all boys in first through fifth grade.

Members of the Cambridge Junior High School dance team gave a special performance Saturday during the Cambridge Main Street Fun Fest and 4th Annual Car Show Members o the team include, Dana Brock, Emily Peterson, Summer Lees, Emily Ames, Hanna Swanson, Aly Smith, Emalee Brink, Sara Eagles, Jazmine Toribio, Sarah Larsen, Tayler Hein, Taylor Vincent, Taylor Cloughly, Lyndsie Fortin, Rhiannon Kiefer, Rebecca Underwood, Jenna Berg, Andrea Palmer and Reva Legate.

Aaron Carlson, son of Mark and Julie Carlson of Cambridge, reported to baseball practice Monday, August 21, at Kishwaukee College in Malta. Carlson signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Kishwaukee in March.

25 Years Ago

August 29, 1996

The Cambridge Village Clerk’s office will be closed on Thursday, August 29 and Friday August, 30 in order to move to 132 West Center St. The new office will reopen on Tuesday,

September 3. Village Clerk Mary Ann Palmer said bill payments may be dropped in the slot at E & L Repair Shop through the end of the week.

The king and queen of Sweden will visit Andover’s Jenny Lind Chapel at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14. The 80 member concert band from Augustana College, Rock Island will perform before and after King Carl XVI Gustaf greets the crowd on the chapel lawn. His appearance is part of the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the beginning of mass emigration from Sweden to the United States.

The Cambridge American Legion Auxiliary met on August 19 at Spudley’s. The budget was approved. Tray favors were made for veterans at Quincy Home. A check was sent to the local food pantry for soap. Over half of the members have paid their 1996-97 dues. The next meeting will be on Monday, October 21.

50 Years Ago

August 26, 1971

Lyman Johnson of Cambridge has grown string beans this summer that have measured 24 inches in length. He obtained the seed in Sweetwater, TN, where he said the long variety is rather commonly grown. He was unable to get the name of the variety, however.

A new awning has been installed on the front of the Certain Something Giftique gift shop building, another welcome improvement to downtown Cambridge. Patrick Wilder, new owner of the business, installed the awning late last week. Mr. and Mrs. Wilder purchased the Grace’s Gift Shop business from Mrs. Grace Flood in June and have been making improvements to the building and business regularly. The Wilders sell gift items, greeting cards, school supplies, etc.

Horses shown by Al Ehnle and Bill Heck, both of Cambridge, were judged class winners in the Quad City Part Arabian Activity Club all pleasure horse show held Sunday, August 22 at Twin Lakes east of Cambridge.

David Marshall of Oak Lawn and Bob O’Mally of Evergreen Park are spending two weeks in the home of their uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Angus.

100 Years Ago

August 25, 1921

The C. F. Kettering family returned last week from their camping trip from their campground trip to Riely’s old camp on Rock River.

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Powers of Kewanee spent Saturday evening at the home of her sister, Mrs. J. C. Kellogg and family.

Miss Nellie Cookes returned Saturday evening from a two month’s visit with the family of her brother, D. L. Cookes at Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Rev. R. M. Jones, pastor of the First Baptist church, left last week for a visit at the home of his parents, who reside at Arbtabais, Ohio.