Olof Krans Art Festival coming to Galva

Crafters and vendors will be filling Veterans’ Park on Sept. 11 from 11-4 at the Olof Krans Art Festival. All crafters of homemade goods are welcome. Food vendors will be set up on Front Street to provide food for visitors. Local musicians will also be performing in the gazebo. By hosting this festival, the Galva Arts Council and Chamber of Commerce hope to support our current and future artists and crafters from the region.

The Olof Krans Art Festival is to pay homage to Galva native Olof Krans, whose studio was located on Front Street. Krans painted buildings, numerous commercial signs, stage scenery and various decorative treatments in buildings. He painted backdrops and curtains for the local opera house. Krans also decorated the interior of Galva’s Methodist and Lutheran Churches. Today, he is best known for his paintings of his childhood memories of life in Bishop Hill.

An art show for local Jr and High School students will be in the Galva Arts Council building from 11-4. The public is welcome to come view the work of these young artists.

Vendors receive a 10x10’ spot for $25 and can purchase additional space if needed. Vendors are responsible for their own equipment, supplies and other materials. Vendors can set up 2 hours before the event. Please submit your application and payment before September 11. If you would like to set up, contact the Galva Arts Council at 563-349-9439, galvaarts@gmail.com, GalvaArtsCouncil.com, or via Facebook.