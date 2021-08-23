Property Transfers
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
- Gregory L. Rylander also known as Gregory S. Rylander and Pamela J. Rylander to Terry Summers 819 NW 1st Ave, Galva $32,000.00
- Elizabeth Elsasser AKA Elizabeth Elasasser to Benjamin C. and Angela Marie Meirsonne 1200 4th St., Orion $170,000.00
- John and Gina Barts to Nicholas Mercer 900 Rockwell St., Kewanee $30,000.00
- Chad C. Stropes to Daniel J. Lees Lots 3,4,5 and the South 13ft of Lot 2 in Block 5 of Andrew McWhinney Addition to the town, now the village of Orion. $37,000.00
- Michael J. and Rebecca L. Sunken A/K/A Rebecca L. Buller to ICC properties LLC-series F Lot 19 Block 17 of Ryan Gardens a subdivision in Section 10, Township 17 North Range 1 East of the Fourth principal Meridian lying south of the Illinois and Mississippi Canal, now situated in the County of Henry. $113,000.00
- Cheryl A. Benoodt to Bruce Weller The west 40 acres of the North half of the Southwest Quarter Section 12, except the North 16.5 feet thereof, in Township 16 North range East of the Fourth Principal Meridan, situated in the County of Henry. $595,000.00
- Michael L. and Lisa R. Deloose to Michelle McAfee, 1209 14th St., Orion $215,000.00
- David R. and Elaine Goomes to Payton Jon Carey and Megan Katherine Ballegeer The south 244 feet of Lot 160 in the Village of Andover. $200,000.00