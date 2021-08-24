Galva Fire Department receives donation of grain bin rescue tube

Carol Townsend

Galva Firemen received a donation from River Valley Co-Op of the grain rescue tubes in 2011 and last week the grain bin rescue auger from River Valley Co-Op.

The Galva Department has the tubes, auger and the harnesses in a jump kit for any surrounding department that needs this.

There are currently 24 firefighters in this area who are certified in the 40 hour rescue course.

The demonstration was put on by Lon Warnecke of Davenport (far right in white shirt)and Shane Schmidt to the left of Warnecke) the location manager of the Galva and Altona River Valley.

The Galva Fire Department has been bin certified but “hopefully don’t have to use it” according to Warnecke.