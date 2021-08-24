Galva hires new police officer

Carol Townsend

It was reported at Monday nights city council meeting by Police Chief Kraig Townsend that Calib Ingle was hired as a new full time police officer. He is from rural Stark County.

Chief Townsend reported that all of the 118 residents that were cited for unlicensed vehicles, or other items on their properties have been “resolved.” He did mention that he gave notice on a property this week and another property was mentioned at Monday nights meeting that need immediate clean-up.

Third ward alderman Dougie Anderson asked if the city had the deeds on the Hemphill property at 315 Southeast 4th Street and the Justin West property 14 Southeast First Street. The city attorney is working on getting them. As soon as the city gets the deeds they will take bids to demolish them.

It was reported that the street program for 2021 has been completed and several extra roads were oiled and chipped.

It was also noted that there is only 1-2 more years of grinding and then all of the roads will just be on a maintenance program each year.

Superintendent Greg Thompson reported that he has replaced 10 of the 17 fire hydrants that needed replacing. He hopes to have them completed by this winter.

Thompson said he is busy with all of the locates as the new fiber company is putting in underground cables all over Galva.

Mayor Rich Volkert thanked the Back Road Music Concert organizers, Levitt Grant volunteers, Galva Freedom Fest volunteers, and the firemen who put on the hog roast. Galva has had a busy summer with many activities.

City administrator David Dyer reported that Galva is up $14,000 from last year in revenue.

The following checks have been received: June telecommunications tax, $2,165; July video gaming tax, $2,887; July income tax, $19,254; June state use tax, $7,198; June sales tax , $24,502; July personal property replacement tax, $1,559; July MFT $8,615; July cannabis use tax, $270;

The council went into closed session for real estate but no action was taken when they came back into open session.

Three alderman were absent from Monday night meeting, Jamie Hopping, Mitch Boston and Jim Hartman.