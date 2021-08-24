Galva Historical Society to host open house

Carol Townsend

The Galva Historical Society will host an open house at the Wiley House Museum at 906 West Division on Saturday, August 28th from 2-4 p.m.. The open house will honor John H Best and Sons of Galva for fabricating the new display to hold the Best building star. The museum received the star when the former Best building was being torn down on the corner of South Exchange and Market street in downtown Galva.

Everyone is welcome to stop in and visit the museum and see the new display. Refreshments will be served.

The Wiley house museum is packed with many displays of Galva history and is open on Wednesday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

John H. Best and Sons fabricated the display and donated it to the Wiley House Museum.