News Briefs

Geneseo Blood Drive

Blood donors, please mark your calendars for Thursday, September 9, when the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12 pm to 6 pm at the south campus of the First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. Donors may call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or use the American Red Cross Donor app to do so. Appointments are much appreciated.

The need for blood is urgent. Donors are reminded to: be sure to drink plenty of fluids on the day of your donation, wear comfortable clothes with sleeves that can easily be raised above the elbow, bring a list of medications you are taking to be sure they are not on our exceptions list, bring a Red Cross donor card or state-issued driver’s license, and maintain a healthy level of iron in your diet prior to your donation. Fresh greens, such as spinach and kale are good sources.

Snacks and water will be available after your donation.

Donors will be required to wear a mask due to the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

First Choice Healthcare offers testing

The First Choice Healthcare Clinics remind area residents they have Lab Services that are available at clinics held Monday through Friday starting at 7:00am at the Health Department's Kewanee Clinic, 110 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; and at 8:00am at their Colona Office 103 1st St., Colona.

The First Choice Healthcare Clinics offer area residents the opportunity to receive a variety of indepth profiles like a General Health Panel, GHP which includes a Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, CMP; Complete Blood Count, CBC; and a Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, TSH. Other popular profiles include a Lipid Panel; the CBC; the CMP; the TSH; and the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test. These tests are available without a physician's order and reasonably priced.

Many insurances, Medicare, and Medicaid can be billed with a physician’s order.

Please note, appointments which are necessary, may be made by contacting the Kewanee Clinic at (309) 852-5272 or the Colona Clinic at (309) 792-4011. For more information visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com