Orion's Fall Festival's arts & crafts show filling up

After going a year without Orion Fall Festival because of the pandemic, vendors and their customers are eagerly awaiting the 2021 festival’s arts and crafts show, which includes a flea market, antiques and direct sales.

The arts and crafts show will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in Central Park.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, vendors reserving space include:

• Kay Bartley, Kay’s Kreations.

• Behnken Concessions, The Almond Hut.

• Rene Bramlett, Bramlett Produce, peaches and other items.

• Beverly Brown, Lila Rose.

• Vicki Brown and Sara Nicely, Always A Farm Girl.

• Fallon Bush, Paparazzi.

• Cathleen Carton, towels, scrubbies, crochet dish clothes, placemats, table runners, potato bags, soup cozies, baby blankets, bibs, burp cloths and shoes.

• Ellen Christiansen, handmade hot and cold therapy packs, sport memorabilia, jewelry, vintage items and doily baskets.

• Tim Crownover, TC’s Kettle Corn Factory.

• Jackie DeMeyer, soaps, lotions and bath bombs.

• Kim Dietz, Scentsy.

• Heather Doxstader, Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski Jewelry.

• Hope Essary, Neora skin care, hair care, wellness and weight management.

• Faith Family Church, Orion, information about the church.

• Amy Gentry, Feeling Fancy Nails.

• Kimberly Gerling, crochet towels, hats, board standers and shutters.

• Gaylene Gilbert, gourds, luminaries, wind chimes, bowls.

• Richard Glancey, 777 Hot Sauce Company, hot sauces and other sauces.

• Tianna Herrick, handmade soap, body care (perfumes, moisturizers, bath bombs).

• Wendy Holmes, Wellness CBD products, essential oils, hair products.

• Luann Kaffenberger, cookies, fudge, sweetbreads, crochet towels and angels.

• Sharon Kelsey Knott, hand-sculptured beads and pendants.

• Susan Krumdiek, fused glass and decorative gourds.

• Jennifer Mayes and Mary Turner, Bath & Beauty line of Pure Romance.

• Ashley Minard, Mary Kay.

• June Minard, Tupperware.

• Chris Munson, Woodworks flags, crosses, children’s rocking chairs.

• Nanas Pleasures, cookies and other bakery goods.

• Pure and Simple Systems, Rainbow store.

• Jeremy Reed, garlic.

• Ken Rice, woodcraft.

• Debra Schutz-Hahn, Color Street.

• Joy Smith, handmade crafts, paper and sewing projects.

• Nancy Smith and Betty Blade, yard stakes, shutters and fall décor.

• Deborah Snave, kitchen and bath hooded towels, garbage can covers.

• Alicia Sparks, Usborne Books.

• Talia Spiker, handcrafted dog treats, accessories and toys.

• Jeanie Sprangler, dip mixes.

• Jolene Stotler, independent Avon representative.

• Kathy VerCautren, Watkins products.

• David Wilbur, honey.

The festival does not allow the sale or display of weapons, and also bans printed items with profanity.

The south side of 12th Avenue along Central Park will be reserved for vendors while they unload and load their items.