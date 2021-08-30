Maple City Cruisers commission special beer for special needs

Claudia Loucks

Members of the Maple City Cruisers are making a name for themselves, not only for the success of the annual car show the group sponsors, but also by having a beer brewed by Geneseo Brewing Company (GBC) in their name in honor of the 15th annual Car Show held in conjunction with the annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles celebration in Geneseo.

The 2021 Trains, Planes & Automobiles event will be held Thursday through Friday, Sept. 9-11, and the beer, “Maple City Cruisers,” will be released for sale at GBC beginning Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 3. All proceeds from the sale of the beer will be donated to Abilities Plus in Kewanee.

Abilities Plus is a not-for-profit organization in Kewanee, serving individuals of all ages with disabilities in Henry County and surrounding counties.

According to Jerry Snodgrass, president of the Maple City Cruisers, the beer will be sold in draft and in commemorative cans at GBC in downtown Geneseo.

More than 300 cars are expected to be on display at the 2021 TPA car show, to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the downtown.

Dash plaques will be presented to the first 300 entries and 35 trophies awards will be presented to the winning participants in the car show at a 2 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 11 at the stoplight intersection in downtown.