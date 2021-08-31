Heritage Days 2021 celebrated in Atkinson
Claudia Loucks
Parade award winners:
- Best Antique Car - VW Beetle owned by Jeanette Dwyer
- Best Antique Fire Engine - Atkinson Fire Departmentt 1934 Ford
- Best Antique Tractor - Farmall Super H owned by Gene VandeVoorde, driven by Marie Van Wassenhove
- Best Musical Unit - Geneseo High School Band
- Best Float - Atkinson Grain2Best Marching Unit - Cambridge High School Band
- Best Fire Truck - Annawan Fire Department - rescue truck
- Grand Marshall Award - Old Mill Garden