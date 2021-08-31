Heritage Days 2021 celebrated in Atkinson

Claudia Loucks
Evan Orwig appeared to have a good time feeding the goats at Miller’s Petting Zoo, which was part of the 2021 Aug. 27-28 Heritage Days celebration.
Kynlee Adam, center, daughter of Sarah Combs and Jamie Adam, was crowed 2021 Little Miss Flame, Kammi Castillo, daughter of Niki McKeag, was first runner-up; and Elaina Massingill, daughter of Brian and Julia Massingill, was second runner-up. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the pageant.
Jason Burton, left; and Atkinson Fire Chief Bob Floming had the antique fire truck in the Heritage Days parade held on Saturday, Aug. 28.

IN A SIDEBAR:

Parade award winners:

  • Best Antique Car - VW Beetle owned by Jeanette Dwyer
  • Best Antique Fire Engine - Atkinson Fire Departmentt 1934 Ford
  • Best Antique Tractor - Farmall Super H owned by Gene VandeVoorde, driven by Marie Van Wassenhove
  • Best Musical Unit - Geneseo High School Band
  • Best Float - Atkinson Grain2Best Marching Unit - Cambridge High School Band
  • Best Fire Truck - Annawan Fire Department - rescue truck
  • Grand Marshall Award - Old Mill Garden