News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit returning this September

The Honor Flight Benefit returns to Bishop Hill Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. The Filling Station Restaurant is organizing this benefit. If anyone wishes to volunteer, donate items, or need more information about this benefit, please call the Filling Station at 309 927-3355.

The Honor Flight Benefit begins with a breakfast buffet at the Filling Station. Breakfast will be by free will donation. Bluegrass music will be provided by the Tap Toot Wranglers outside the Filling Station. A silent auction, 50/50 drawing and a raffle will be occurring next door at the Welcome Center and the Bishop Hill Fire Station.

Right now, we are accepting donations for the silent auction. In addition, we are requesting donations of coffee cakes and muffins for this fundraiser. To make a donation or for more information about the Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit, please call 309 927-3355.

Galva Avenue of Flags requests help

Help is needed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6th at 7 a.m. in the building behind Subway to put help load the Avenue of Flags for the Galva Cemetery.

Help is also needed on Labor Day, at 3 p.m. at the Galva Cemetery to take the flags down and put them away.

Geneseo Volleyball Boosters host fundraiser

Come and meet the Geneseo High School volleyball team as they host an autograph night along with a fundraiser for the American Heart Association on Thursday, September 9 at the high school. A 50/50 raffle will be held with tickets priced at $2 each or three tickets for $5. Sophomore game time is 5 PM with the varsity following at 6 PM. Pictured are this season’s team captains seniors Bailey Huzienga, Hannah Copeland, and Lauren Johnsen.