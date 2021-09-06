Property Transfers
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
- Gertrude Kauzlarich to Brenda Brown 477 Wilshire Dr. Colona $120,000.00
- Robert and Shelia M. Thompson to Roam One LLC. 22978 Hwy 82, Geneseo $875,000.00
- Jennifer Beele n/k/a Jennifer Dalzell to Tammy K. Bryant 110 Mosher Ave, Kewanee $48,000.00
- Jack L and Patricia A. Gregory to Nic Phillips and Christine Bates 516 NW 1st St, Galva $2,500.00
- Gary Lee Harlacher a/k/a Gary L. Harlacher to Michael Blair Commencing at a point on the North line of Section 8 Township 18
- North Range 3 East of the 4th P.M., which is 700 feet West of the Northeast corner of said Section 8, thence South 100 feet to said
- North section line of Section 8, thence West 250 feet to the point of beginning. $100,000.00
- Gregory M. Strawhacker to Bo S. Vanopdale, 106 N West St., Annawan $102,000.00
- Equity One to Ruben Gutierrez and Lorena Heirtado Lopez Gutierraz $28,000.00
- Sharon Kewish to Roger D. and Susan K. Wallace Kewish Farm, Rural Route, Galva $725,000.00
- Gregory L. and Pamela J. Rylander to Elijah J. Sale 24 NW 8th Ave, Galva $23,000.00