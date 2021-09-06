Three vehicle accident on Rt 78 Sunday

staff writer

A three vehicle accident occurred at approx 2:30 pm. Sunday Sept 5, in the area of 880N and IL Highway 78 (just north of Kewanee). A southbound passenger car crossed the centerline, striking a motorcycle, then struck an SUV (both traveling northbound). The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced deceased on scene. Occupants from the other two vehicles were taken to hospital. The accident remains under investigation. Identities are being withheld, pending notification of families.