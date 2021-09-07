Fatal crash on Rt 78 update

staff writer

A three vehicle accident occurred at approx. 2:30 pm. Sunday Sept 5, in the area of 880N and IL Highway 78 (just north of Kewanee). A southbound passenger car (driven by a female 17 year old juvenile of Kewanee) crossed the centerline, striking a northbound motorcycle (driven by Garry Kelly age 42 of Moline and passenger Leah Kelly age 42 of Moline). The southbound vehicle then struck a northbound SUV (driven by Jonathon Hawk age 45 of Mahomet and occupied by a 41 year old Melissa Clark and 5 juveniles ranging in age from 1 month to 13 years old, all of Mahomet).

The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle (Garry and Leah Kelly) were pronounced deceased on scene. Occupants from the other two vehicles were taken to hospital and their conditions are unknown. The accident remains under investigation pending review by Henry County States Attorney’s Office.