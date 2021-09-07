First Baptist Church in Galva AWANA club starts

staff writer

The Awana club at First Baptist in Galva will begin on Wed., Sept. 8 and be held every Wednesday night through April 13. Every week registration begins at 5:00 PM, the meal is served at 5:15 PM and classes begin at 5:40 - 7:30 PM. There will also be an Adult Bible Study held that evening, with a meal beginning at 5:45 pm, class beginning at approximately 6:30 PM and then the Food Pantry will open at 7:15 PM. Masks will be required as long as there is a mandate to do so.

AWANA is based on an acrostic (Approved Workman Are Not Ashamed) suggested by the King James Version translation of 2 Timothy 2:15...”Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needs not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”

First Baptist is currently offering the following clubs: Cubbies for 3-5 years old (preschool), Sparks for Kindergarten - 2nd Grade and T&T for 3rd - 6th Grade.

Parents must register their child on the first night of attendance, so please don’t just drop your children off; come in to the registration table in the north-end door across from Wiley Park.

The cost of the program is a weekly donation of $1/child per meeting. However, because we don’t want to leave anyone out, scholarships are available for those unable to afford Awana, especially if you have a large family. To pay for the year, the cost will be $25 per child.

For more information, please contact the church at 309-932-2713 and ask for Pam; check our Facebook page, or email: firstbaptist.galva@hotmail.com.