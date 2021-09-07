Gary Rabine, gubernatorial hopeful, visits Henry County

Gubernatorial candidate and Schaumburg businessman, Gary Rabine made several stops in Henry County last week.

He met with a group of people at All Steamed Up Coffee in Cambridge to share his vision for Illinois on Thursday September 2.

“Illinois is among the highest taxed states in the country, and we lead the Midwest in outmigration,” Rabine told voters at a town hall meeting in Cambridge. “Our loss is Iowa’s gain. We need a true outsider to solve Illinois’ problems because the people inside our corrupt system of government can’t and won’t do it.”

Rabine also visited Calmer Cornhead Manufacturing in Lynn Center, and from there took a tour of the Orion Fall Festival.

Gary Rabine is a businessman who owns several paving businesses, as well as a number of other construction related businesses.