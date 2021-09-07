Hammond-Henry Women's Health series

Claudia Loucks

Knowledge can lead to many benefits, according to members of the Community Benefits Committee at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo.

The women’s Health Series is sponsored by the committee which is an extension of the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation. Jan Sellman and Linda Storm serve as co-chairpersons of the committee.

The 2021-2022 program series begins its season on Thursday, Sept. 23, with a program, “Anxiety as We Age,” to be presented by Tracy Craig, OT Hammond-Henry Hospital Rehab Department.

The monthly health series luncheon meetings are from 12 to 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, from September through May, with the exception of December, at a new location – First Baptist Church, 15300 Ford Rd., Geneseo. Cost is $10 per person, payable at the meeting.

Masks will be required during the presentation. Reservations may be made by calling the Hospital Foundation office, 309-944-9112 or by email at hhhfound@hammondhenry.com. As a caterer is being utilized, walk-ins are not guaranteed a meal and reservations are required I order to secure a meal. Guests are welcome to arrive at the luncheon events anytime after 11:15 a.m.

The series of programs began in 2003 in an effort to help educate the community, according to Darcy Hepner, Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation manager. Program topics are selected by members of the Community Benefits Committee.

“At that time, the sessions were for both men and women, and men are still welcome,” but it seems that we focus more on women’s topics because they are the primary caretakers of the family,” she said.

The women’s sessions led to establishing a men’s health series in 2013 where health topics for men are presented four times each year at 7 a.m. in the hospital conference room.

In addition to the programs being educational, Hepner said they are also a social time. ‘Beyond what they learn, they also view the time as a social outing and look forward to visiting with other the people who attend,” she said.

“The programs are a means for us to let people know about services offered at Hammond-Henry,” Hepner said. “I have often heard remarks such as, “I had no idea that was offered at the hospital.’…I also think the people who attend the programs are in a more comfortable setting to ask questions of the presenters.”

“It’s a fun way to learn,” she added.

Hepner said feedback is gathered at the programs, asking those in attendance to submit ideas. Those ideas are reviewed by the committee and a list of topics is chosen for the upcoming year…”We have never run out of topics,” she said.

The 2021 Programs:

-Sept. 23 – “Anxiety as We Age.”

-Oct. 28 – Respiratory Issues – COPD, Allergies & Covid-19.

-Nov. 18 – Incontinence – “Don’t Make Me Laugh.”

More topics will be added for January – May, however they have not been released due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.