Health Department and OEM to offer drive up testing and vaccines

staff writer

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency announce they will be offering area residents Drive Up Covid Testing and Vaccination starting Thursday, September 9th. The Drive Up Covid Testing/Vaccination Site will be available at the Health Department’s Kewanee Office, 110 N. Burr Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8am-4:00pm. Participants will enter the Mobile Site via the West Parking Lot off Burr Blvd. and will then follow the signs. Please be sure all persons in the vehicle are masked prior to entering the drive thru site. No appointments are necessary and please do not call, you may simply show up between the clinic hours of operation.

COVID TESTING. Both PCR and *Rapid Antigen Covid (*While supplies last) Testing will be done at the mobile site.

COVID VACCINATION. Moderna Vaccine will be available to those 18 years of age and older wanting a 1st or 2nd Dose; or any “Immunocompromised Individuals” seeking a 3rd Dose.

PLEASE NOTE – NO COVID “BOOSTER SHOTS” ARE BEING GIVEN OUT AT THIS SITE OR EVEN AT THIS TIME.

Duane Stevens, Henry and Stark County Health Department Public Health Administrator notes, “This mobile testing service is being conducted due the large number of people seeking testing and vaccination opportunities. The Delta surge in Covid cases has created a considerable demand for testing and vaccination. We encourage those students who have qualified for a modified quarantine and require testing to return to school; and unvaccinated healthcare and school employees who are subject to frequent testing; to use this convenient site for testing. This mobile site should make this process as easy and safe for both our staff and the residents we serve.”

Mat Schnepple, Henry County Director of Emergency Management adds, “We remind residents wanting to participate in this Mobile Testing & Vaccination site that appointments are not being taken. Simply come to the location during the service hours and our staff will be happy to assist them.”

Continue to stay tuned for future announcements and updates on our website, Facebook, Twitter and traditional media sources. Please continue to email any questions to covid@ema-hc.com.