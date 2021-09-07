Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

September 15, 2006

Steam locomotives traveling the rails of modern-day America are a rare and unusual sight, designed to thrill rail enthusiasts. On Saturday, Sept. 16, train lovers will be in for a triple treat.

The site once occupied by the Deck Motel and Restaurant is poised for a new life via its status as a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) following action by the Geneseo City Council during its regular council meeting.

25 Years Ago

September 13, 1996

Shoppers investigated bargains on State Street during the annual Maxwell Street sale held Friday. The Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event.

Geneseo Mayor Ed McCann signed a proclamation Wednesday for the 35th annual observance of United States Day in Geneseo on October 23.

50 Years Ago

September 9, 1971

Geneseo firemen were called Saturday morning to the Roy Ruxton farm about four miles south of Illinois 82, where a fire broke out in a large silo. Several thousand dollars in damage resulted from the fire, which destroyed a silo shed.

Mrs. Shirley Parrish, owner of the new Birds & Bees children’s clothing store, opened in downtown Geneseo recently. She has clothing from infants to junior high plus accessories and gift items.

100 Years Ago

September 9, 1921

The regular monthly meeting of the Geneseo Farm Bureau Community will be held Tuesday evening at the high school building.

Remember the dance at Gottsche’s Grove every Saturday evening.

The annual meeting of the Geneseo Chautauqua Association was held in the city building last Thursday.