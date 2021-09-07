Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

September 7, 2006

As the sole surviving charter member of Orion Lions Club, Tom Garrity of Orion was honored at the Orion Fall Festival parade. The club celebrated its 50th anniversary this summer.

On Thursday afternoon, August 31, director Pupi Avati and George Benedict have a discussion in front of Warner Castle, where Avati and his brother, producer Antonio Avati, are making a feature film called “The Hideout.” Benedict s the production manager for the United States. The film will be complete in Rome.

Orion High School senior Andy Owens is one of four Illinois residents accepted for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which will perform in the Macy’s Day parade in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 23.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Kirk. Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Orion, the Krebs family and Sandra Bingman served as grand marshalls of the Orion Fall Festival parade. Mary Ann Krebs owns the funeral home and Bingman is the president.

25 Years Ago

September 6, 1996

Carolyn Rusk of Orion won the king- sized quilt raffled off by CFWC/Orion Woman’s Club at Orion Fall Festival on Sunday, September 1. Betty Hamerlinck won the 50/50 drawing; Becky Barnes of Orion, the Merry Christmas” a plaque donated by Al Lange of Orion and Vicky Cope, the basket of silk and dried flowers donated by Karen Dean of Sterling, an arts and crafts vendor.

Taking the field in Charger black this fall are Tommy Adams, Chad Carlson, Steve Holcomb, Brian Graftson, Brandon Youngberg, Mike Williamson, Josh Adams, John Barnes, Kyle Youngberg, Mark Gannon, Manager Tony Weihler, Steve Nightingale, Assistant Coach Lloyd Schwarzentraub, Head Coach Todd Williams, Assistant Coach Dan Diamond, Aaron Jones, Brandon Thomsen, Manager Luke Davis, Cary Cox, Mike Rogers, Steve Burleson, Brett Nightingale, Justin Johnson, Andy Millard, Jay Solomonson, Jason Galliart, Greg Shaffeer, Joe Meiresonne, Rob Emmert, Chad Thomsen and Drew Morgan.

Jerry Shawgo, owner of Orion Jack & Jill purchased Kristi Hingstrum’s first place entry for $325 at Orion Fall Festival’s pie auction on Friday evening, August 30. Buyers paid a record $13,135 for 31 pies.

Wayne Morris’ 1967 Chevelle SS won two People’s Choice trophies at Orion Fall Festival’s Antique, Rod & Custom Car Show.

50 Years Ago

September 2, 1971

Orion Community Unit School opened for the 1971-72 school year last Thursday morning with a total of 1341 students attending. The high school office reports a total of 404 high school students with the following break-down ninth 129; tenth, 98; eleventh, 99. The total third year in the high school is 31 more than last year with last year’s total of 373.

The Orion Woman’s Club will hold its first meeting of the season at Butterworth Center, Moline, September 17, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with a dessert luncheon.

The new Lynn Center Post Office was ready for business on Wednesday, September 1, according to Mrs. Helen Hultgren, postmistress.

Mrs. Marie Ottem of Davenport, Iowa was a weekend guest of Miss Janet McKeag. While here they attended the fish fry at New Boston.

100 Years Ago

September 1, 1921

Luther Swanson and family returned Tuesday from a ten-day visit with relatives and friends in different parts of Kansas.

Francis Crawford, of Rock Island, visited her friend, Vivian Kettering and Sunday.

D. W. Bowen made a business trip to Chicago last week in the interest of the Sherrard Light & Power Company.

Miss Elenore Swanson spent Sunday at the home of her sister, Mrs. Ernest Ristau and family, near Coal Valley.