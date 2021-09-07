News Briefs

staff writer

Geneseo Quilt Guild to meet Sept. 13

Geneseo Quilt Guild member Laura Strickland will present a program on her technique of “Effervescent Appliqué” at the upcoming meeting of the Geneseo Quilt Guild at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Senior Citizen Room at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St. Anyone who would like to participate in the charm square exchange is asked to bring 5-inch squares that are in a Halloween or Thanksgiving theme.

The Quilt Guild has cancelled their annual Quilt Show, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, due to the pandemic.

Sept.18 Program in Bishop Hill

As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary Celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony. On Saturday September 18, Dr. Brita Butler Wall will present a program on Anna Sophia: The Prophet’s Window. The prophet is of course, Eric Janson, the founder of the Bishop Hill Colony. Anna Sophia had a remarkable life, unlike any other woman in the Colony. Dr. Wall’s talk focuses on Anna’s brief memoir. Since publishing an article about the memoir in the Swedish-American Historical Quarterly, Dr. Wall has continued to explore Anna Sophia's life and impact.

This free presentation is open to the public and will start at 2 p.m. in the Dairy Building.

The Dairy Building is located at 410 North Erickson Street in Bishop Hill, IL. Please contact the BHHA at bhha@mymctc.net or by calling 309 927-3899 for more details. The BHHA and the Galesburg Community Foundation are sponsors of this program series.

Orion native opens physical therapy clinic in Coal Valley

Rock Valley Physical Therapy, one of the largest therapist-led physical therapy companies in the nation, will begin servicing Coal Valley, Ill. and surrounding areas, Sept. 13.

Located at 301 West 1st Ave, the Coal Valley clinic is the 53rd member of the Rock Valley family, and will be led by Orion native Bryce Thomsen, PT, DPT, CMT, SCS.

Thomsen, who works sideline assessment for the much-heralded Orion High School football squad, also coached basketball at Orion for five prep campaigns.

The newest Rock Valley location is the former Blackhawk State Bank building and provides generous parking and convenient-clinic access.

Fair Food Vendor in Cambridge

Each year at the Henry County Fair you can find McKinney's Food Stand selling Jumbo Corndogs, Funnel Cakes, Nachos and Lemonade Shake Ups as well as other goodies on the Midway. They are a main staple at the Henry County Fair in Cambridge, IL, as well as touring many of the local fair circuits in the Illinois/Iowa area and across the United States.

Billy Fickling of McKinney's Food Services wants to say Thank You to the folks of Henry County with a 2-Day special $5.00 Pricing Event - His menu items will all only be $5.00 each on Sept. 15th and Sept. 16th at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge, IL.

Galva craft show cancelled

The 42nd Annual Galva Beta Sigma Phi Craft Show on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 has been cancelled. The show was held each year at Galva High School by both Galva Beta Sigma Phi chapters. The dealers filled the gym, hallways and outside. A lunch was served and all of the proceeds each year went back to Galva area projects.

The members were saddened to cancel due to COVID this year but hope to have the October 15, 2022 craft show.

Altona Historical Society Fundraiser

There will be an Ransom Library Hall fundraiser dinner and 50/50 raffle on Saturday, September 11th from 5-7 p.m. at the General Store Tap in Altona. The menu includes pork chop sandwich, chips, baked beans, and brownie for $10. Carry outs are available. Raffle tickets are $5 or 3 for $10 or 7 for $20.

Tickets may be purchased at the General Store Tap from 9-3 to 9-11 or from the Historical Society members (Gretchen Main, Margaret Swanson, David Erickson, Mitch Ekstedt, Jean Ann Erickson, Fran Moore, and Jim Larson). The drawing will be held at 9 p.m.

I 74 pavement patching begins Sept 13

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, pavement patching in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 between the Big X interchange (I-74/80/280) and the Illinois 81 interchange (exit 24) in Henry County will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

One eastbound lane of traffic will be maintained throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by Friday Oct. 8. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

First Baptist of Galva to host fashion show

First Baptist Church of Galva will be hosting a fashion show/salad potluck on Sat., Sept. 8 at 12:00 noon. The public is welcomed to attend. Please bring a salad to pass for the luncheon. Models will be wearing retro dresses designed by Joy Griem. There are dresses for every size and some may be available for purchase. If you wish to be a model, please call Joy at 818-279-5617. Ladies may also model their own creations or just a dress that looks good on them! First Baptist is located at 211 NW 4th Avenue - across from Wiley Park. Please use the center door to enter.