Orion High School to host vaccine clinics

Mindy Carls

Residents of the surrounding area are invited two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Orion High School in coming weeks, according to Principal Nathan DeBaillie.

The clinics will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Oct. 1, he said. Illinois Department of Public Health representatives set the timing so area residents, ages 12 and up, can receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 18 and over can get the single dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

Adults will not have to miss work and students will not have to miss school, the principal said.

The FDA has given full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older, and emergency use approval for Pfizer to be given to boys and girls 12 to 15 years old and for J & J to be used with 18 and over individuals.

For more information about vaccine safety, visit the CDC link at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/vaccine-benefits.html.

Under current guidance anyone who is fully vaccinated does not have to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19, DeBaillie said. Fully vaccinated persons can continue to go to work or school.

“For our students, this will help to provide them consistency for the rest of this school year,” DeBaillie said.

Fully vaccinated students involved in extracurricular activities will be able to continue, he said.

Orion High School will receive a registration link to share with all of the parents in the district. Students 18 and over should register themselves. Children 12 to 17 will need to have a parent approve their registration.

The link may be shared with everyone in the area, including parents, grandparents, friends and acquaintances, DeBaillie said.

Registering online will save time at the clinic, but walk-ins are encouraged.

“We have all experienced a lot of change since this pandemic began, and we hope this opportunity will provide students and adults in the area with a chance to take one more step towards a return to normalcy,” the principal said.

For more information about the clinic, or how to register once the link is available, phone DeBaillie at (309) 526-3361 or send a message to ndebaillie@orionschools.