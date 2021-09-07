Orion-Sherrard soccer sandwiches wins around losses

Mindy Carls

Coach Rick Cline’s Orion-Sherrard soccer team defeated DePue-Hall 3-0 in the season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Charger Field.

It was a hot and humid afternoon, and the match ended just before a thunderstorm swept into the area.

United played in the Oregon Hawk Classic on Friday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, and suffered four losses before winning the final game.

O-S 3, DePue-Hall 0

The first half was scoreless until the 35th minute, when Jayden Thomson scored on a ball from Kian DeLoose.

After halftime, Alex Syslo converted a pass from Trey Erdmann in the 48th minute for a 2-0 lead.

Just before the match ended, Ben Churchill whipped the ball to Griffin Marshall, who put it in the back of the net.

Orion-Sherrard kickers took 20 shots, including five each by Alyus Johnson and Thomson. DePue-Hall took six.

Of United’s 18 steals, Erdmann and Caden Wegerer had four each. The Little Giants had seven.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Cody Dutton had two saves. DePue-Hall made seven.

Richmond-Burton 2, O-S 0

In the first of two games at the Oregon Hawks Classic on Friday, Aug. 27, Richmond-Burton defeated Orion-Sherrard 2-0. The Rockets scored in the third and 22nd minutes.

Alyus Johnson fired off two shots and Luke Moen, one. Richmond-Burton took 21.

Syslo pulled off five of United’s 30 steals. The Rockets had eight.

Dutton notched 11 saves.

Mendota 4, O-S 0

In the second game on Aug. 27, Mendota outscored Orion-Sherrard 4-0. The Trojans posted three goals in the first half and one in the second.

Alyus Johnson and Syslo each took a shot. Mendota recorded 16.

Orion-Sherrard’s 34 steals included seven by Erdmann and six by Syslo. Mendota tallied five.

Dutton collected nine saves, while the Trojans had one.

Woodstock 5, O-S 1

In the first of three games on Aug. 28 at the Oregon tournament, Woodstock overcame Orion-Sherrard 5-1.

United put the first goal on the scoreboard in the eighth minute, when Thomson took a ball from Syslo and hammered it home.

The Blue Streaks notched two goals in the 14th minute to take the lead for good.

Orion-Sherrard had five shots, two by Alyus Johnson and one each by Cole Kimball, Wegerer and Thomson. Woodstock had nine.

Orion-Sherrard’s 20 steals included Syslo’s five and Erdmann’s five.

Dutton recorded three saves and his Woodstock counterpart, one.

Oregon 1, O-S 0

In the second game on Saturday, Oregon won 1-0 on a ball in the 45th minute.

Orion-Sherrard launched 18 shots. Thomson had five and Erdmann, four. The Hawks had five.

United nabbed 15 steals. Mike Diehl had four and Wegerer, three, while their opponents had 10.

Dutton had no saves. His counterpart had four.

O-S 2, Schaumburg Christian 0

In the final game on Saturday, Orion-Sherrard took a 1-0 lead when Kimball scored on an assist from Diehl in the 19th minute. The lead held up well into the second half. With three minutes to go, Kimball fed the ball to Thomson for a 2-0 win.

Orion-Sherrard had 14 shots. Kimball took seven of them. Schaumburg Christian kicked four.

United had 17 steals, five by Syslo. The offense’s ball control and gave up the ball only three times.

Keeper Bob Johnson had two saves and his counterpart, seven.