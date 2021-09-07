Pie auction raises $33,040

Mindy Carls

Vicky Diamond wanted to use inflatable numbers to show bakers and bidders how much money was being raised in the Orion Fall Festival pie auction on Friday evening, Sept. 3, in the band shell at Central Park.

But the first number she tried to attach to a board on stage fell off. That was okay, since the totals zoomed through $1,000 to $10,000 and did not stop until the total was $33,040.

The previous record was $26,000, set in 2017. Since the first pie auction in 1993, the event has raised $403,965 to help individuals in the Orion school district with medical bills, and to help non-profit-organizations with equipment and supplies.

Stenzel Auction Services donated its expertise for the evening, which had begun with Diamond challenging buyers to top $25,000.

The 2019 Little Miss Orion, Aven Vail, was on hand to help show pies to bidders.

One of the pie judges, Nathan Hall of Orion Tire and Repair, kicked off the auction with a bid of $1,000 for Val Jones’ first-place What a Peach pie.

Another judge, Chad Stropes of CSI Insulation, paid $700 for Tammy Brumberg’s Best of Show pie, Triple Berry Flag. It also placed second overall.

Chris Noble’s candy apple pie placed third. Her mother, Pat Cooper, paid $1,000 for it.

The judges, who included DeWayne Taets and Jim DeBaillie, each tasted 12 or so pies and scored them. Each judge’s top two pies were placed in the final group of eight, which all judges tasted.

Besides the prize winners, the top eight included Kim Determan’s apple pear, sold to Toot Lough for $400; Sharon Peterson’s apple caramel, sold to West Concrete for $550; Mary Putney’s strawberry rhubarb, sold to DeBaillie Brothers for $900; Patty Roegiers’ cherry picnic pie, sold to Jim DeBaillie for $650, and Chase Smiley’s 4-lb. old-fashioned apple walnut pie, sold to OTR for $500.

Pies selling for $1,000 or more included:

• Bonnie VanHoutte’s Pretty in Peach pie, sold to OTR, $1,500.

• Cindy DeBaillie’s Peach Perfect pie, sold to Randy DeBaillie, $1,400.

• VanHoutte’s Apple of My Pie, sold to Weber, $1,200.

• Ron “Tank” Thompson and VanHoutte, ruby red rhubarb, sold to Cooper, $1,200.

• Roegiers’ tart fresh cherry pie, sold to Tom Weber, $1,000.

• Jones’ Country Caramel Apple pie, sold to DeWayne Taets, $1,000.

A miniature version of Orion’s west water tower sold to Bloomberg Appraisal for $800.